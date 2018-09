Photo taken Sept. 18, 2018, showing Angel Diaz, 62, a resident of Naguabo, Puerto Rico, whose home was heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Photo taken Sept. 18, 2018, showing debris on a street after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

One day before the one-year anniversary of the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria over Puerto Rico, residents in the eastern town of Naguabo are still suffering from no electricity, lack of housing and scanty help from both local and federal authorities.

Especially in eastern Puerto Rico, recovery efforts in many places have not even begun.