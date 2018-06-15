Greek nationalists protest outside the Greek Parliament against the agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the latter's name dispute, in Athens, Greece, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Tempers have frayed in an ongoing debate in the Greek parliament on Friday ahead of a no-confidence vote against the country's prime minister over a provisional deal reached with its northern neighbor to settle a long-standing conflict over the latter's name amid an exalted, nationalistic climate and widespread street protests.

Members of Greece's lone legislative chamber fiercely attacked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, of the left-wing SYRIZA coalition, for having brokered a deal with the country, known until now as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, that would see it adopt the new name of "Republic of Northern Macedonia," which Greek nationalists and irredentists still see as an affront to their ancient heritage going back to the times of Alexander the Great (356-323 BC).