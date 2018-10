Christine Blasey Ford, center, flanked by attorneys Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich, testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sep 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOM WILLIAMS / POOL

The legal team representing Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, said Wednesday that the FBI did not contact her after the investigation against him was reopened.

"We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth," the lawyers said in a statement.