Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients hold a march in Washingon on Nov. 9 to demand that Congress pass legislation to regularize their immigration status. EFE/File

US President Donald Trump put Democratic congressional leaders on notice Friday that he would not back relief for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries unless lawmakers appropriated funds to pay for his proposed wall on the Mexican border.

Nearly 800,000 undocumented young people, known as "Dreamers," have been shielded from deportation since then-President Barack Obama instituted DACA in 2012.