Three leading UK retail bodies have come together to issue a stark warning to the British government that a no-deal Brexit would hit food prices and consumer wallets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Thomas Burke, director of Retail Ireland and William Bain, the head of EU and international at the British Retail Consortium, said if the UK leaves without a formal deal with the EU, everyday food and drink prices could rise as much as 45 percent for some products, and stores across the country will see fewer product choices.