Every day, around 5,000 cargo-laden trucks snake past the white chalk cliffs at this busy port and onto waiting ships that ferry them 37 kilometers (21 miles) across the English Channel to Calais in France, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Their easy progress is the result of the seamless commercial connection the United Kingdom has had with the continent as part of the European Union.