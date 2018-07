Members of the police face the demonstrators during the national transportation strike, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Members of the police stand on the street during a national transportation strike in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The Honduran government and the leaders of transport sector leaders, who are demanding a reduction in fuel prices, have failed to come to an agreement after three days of a national transport strike, Cabinet Secretary Ebal Diaz said on Monday.

Taxi, van and bus drivers have been striking across the central American nation over high fuel prices, after initially calling for higher trasnport fares.