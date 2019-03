Balinese traditional guards, locally known as Pecalang, patrol a highway during the Day of Silence, known locally as 'Nyepi', to mark the Balinese Hindu New Year in Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Balinese traditional guards, locally known as Pecalang, patrol outside the departure hall of Ngurah Rai International Airport during the Day of Silence, known locally as 'Nyepi', to mark the Balinese Hindu New Year in Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The international airport remained closed, the internet was turned off, streets and beaches were empty and shops stayed closed in Indonesia's Bali island on Thursday to mark the annual Hindu festival of Nyepi or the sacred Day of Silence, that also marks the beginning of the Balinese new year.

The festival, during which people are encouraged to reject materialism and embrace introspection, is marked on the island with total silence for 24 hours starting from 6am.