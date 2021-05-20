The focus of the health care crisis in Venezuela has often been placed on the country's infrastructure and not on the workers, who for years have been continuing to leave the sector. Now, the conditions in which they work amid the Covid-19 pandemic - according to their own figures - have taken the lives of 549 of them and they are sounding a dire warning: Venezuela may soon find itself without health care workers.

"From 2014 to 2019, there was a very significant migration of professionals in all areas," the CEO of the United Physicians of Venezuela non-governmental organization, Jorge Lorenzo, told EFE regarding the general scenario in the South American country, from which about five million people have emigrated due to the crisis, according to United Nations figures.