Filipino villager children are seen at public school turned into a temporary shelter in the town of Itogon, Benguet province, Philippines, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARRYL GO

A handout photo made available by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) shows rescuers looking for survivors after a landslide in the town of Natonin, Mountain Province, Philippines, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Department of Public Works and Highways HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue teams have given up hopes of finding survivors among the around 30 people, who were still trapped on Wednesday in a building buried by a landslide in the northern Philippine province of Mountain on Luzon island.

Rescue teams have so far found eight bodies, following the landslide that was triggered by typhoon Yutu, which lashed the island on Tuesday, according to the provincial center of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.