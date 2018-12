Filipino Estelita Dy, 88, sits for an interview amidst photographs of fellow 'comfort women' who were forced into sexual abuses by Japanese troops during World War II, at the Lila Pilipina Resource Center in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos Felicidad Delos Reyes, 90, Estelita Dy, 88, Narcisa Claveria, 87, and Estela Adriatico, 91, attend an early Christmas party at the Lila Pilipina Resource Center in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2018 EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos Felicidad Delos Reyes, 90, and Estelita Dy, 88, listen to Lila Pilipina Executive Director Sharon Cabusao-Silva (R) deliver a message during an early Christmas party at the Lila Pilipina Resource Center in Quezon City, east of Manila, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Scores of women in the Philippines continue to fight for an apology or acknowledgement of their suffering when they were forced into sexual slavery during the Japanese occupation of the country in World War II.

Generally known as "comfort women", the victims - many of them minors at the time - were submitted to cruel sexual and labor abuse by Japanese forces that occupied the Philippines between 1942 and 1945.