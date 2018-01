Photograph provided by the family of José Alberto Chamorro Ramos, a Spanish citizen who has been missing since December 2015, when he was last seen in the southern region of Thailand. EFE / *** ONLY EDITORIAL USE ***

(FILE) A picture made available on 14 May 2017 shows tourist boats floating on the sea near Tham Lod, an area that is part of the Ao Phang Nga National Park, in Phang Nga province, southern Thailand, May 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

No leads have come to light on the whereabouts of Spanish national Jose Alberto Chamorro Ramos, who has been missing since Dec. 2015, when he was last seen in southern Thailand, Thai police said Tuesday.

Col. Somsak Nurod, of the Phangan Island police station, told EFE that the latest piece of information on the Spaniard is that he was planning to travel from that island, located in the Gulf of Thailand, to Krabi province in the Andaman Sea, in southwestern Thailand.