Authorities stand guard next to the train of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the leader prepares to make the two-day journey back to North Korea, at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Mar 2, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/BUI DOAN TAN VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to a group of officials, citizens and journalists before boarding a train to head back to his country, at the station in the border town of Dong Dang, Vietnam, Mar 2, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) gestures to spectators as he boards a train to begin a two-day journey back to North Korea, at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Mar 2, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/BUI DOAN TAN VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The armoured train carrying the leader of North Korea on his way back from the Hanoi summit on Monday travelled past the Chinese capital on its journey back to Pyongyang, ending speculation about a possible meeting with the Chinese president.

The train went through the port city of Tianjin (southeast of Beijing) at 7 am and continued north towards Liaoning province, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported .