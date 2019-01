People await as diremen extinguish a fire of small proportions in a hospital in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 January 2019. The fire started in an air conditioning refrigeration engine, located in the external area of the Instituto del Corazon, near Paulista Avenue, the nerve center of the capital city of Sao Paulo. The authorities managed to extinguish the fire in little more than half an hour without any injuries or fatalities. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

No one was hurt Friday when a fire broke out at a hospital in this Brazilian metropolis and the flames were quickly brought under control, authorities said.

The blaze originated inside an air-conditioner compressor in the external area of the Heart Institute, located near Avenue Paulista in busy downtown Sao Paulo.