Police are trying to determine why an unidentified woman started a fire in the emergency room of a hospital here in the capital of Tenerife, part of Spain's Canary Islands.
No one was hurt, but the blaze forced the evacuation of dozens of patients.
Director of the Health Service in the Canary Islands, Conrado Dominguez (R), and the manager of La Candelaria Hospital, Jesus Delgado (L), address a press conference about the fire that broke out in La Candelaria pediatric emergency ward building in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain. EPA- EFE/ Cristobal Garcia
