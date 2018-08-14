Director of the Health Service in the Canary Islands, Conrado Dominguez (R), and the manager of La Candelaria Hospital, Jesus Delgado (L), address a press conference about the fire that broke out in La Candelaria pediatric emergency ward building in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain. EPA- EFE/ Cristobal Garcia

Police are trying to determine why an unidentified woman started a fire in the emergency room of a hospital here in the capital of Tenerife, part of Spain's Canary Islands.

No one was hurt, but the blaze forced the evacuation of dozens of patients.