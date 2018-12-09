North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

No progress has been made on a possible visit by the North Korean leader to Seoul, the South Korean government said on Sunday.

Media reports in the South this week said that Kim Jong-un might be preparing to make a three-day visit to Seoul.