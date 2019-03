A tow truck takes away a damaged Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle near the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir' s Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security men inspect at the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir' s Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Pakistan on Thursday said that it has not found any proof linking the country to the February attack in India-administered Kashmir that led to one of the worst military escalations between India and Pakistan in decades.

The disputed northern Indian state has been on edge since the Pulwama attack when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary troopers on Feb. 14, killing 42, and raising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.