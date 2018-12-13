Chances of the Brexit saga coming to an early end are fading fast. Investors should resign themselves to the prospect of an unpredictable last-minute showdown, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won a vote of no-confidence within her own Conservative Party, sparked by a disagreement over the divorce deal she reached with European Union leaders late last month. But more than a third of her own parliamentarians didn't support her, laying bare the long odds of her getting signoff for the deal in anything like its current form.