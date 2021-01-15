US President-elect Joe Biden delivers his victory address after being declared the winner in the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A patient brought by an ambulance has a mask put on her face as she waits outside the Emergency Room to access the LAC USC Hospital ER amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 05 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United States president-elect Joe Biden announced on Thursday an ambitious $1.9 trillion plan to re-float the US economy and curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already taken more than 380,000 lives and infected 23.3 million people in the country.

"It's not hard to see that we're in the middle of a once-in-several-generations economic crisis with a once-in-several-generations public health crisis. A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there's no time to waste," Biden said from Delaware in a speech to the country. EFE-EPA