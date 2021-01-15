United States president-elect Joe Biden announced on Thursday an ambitious $1.9 trillion plan to re-float the US economy and curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already taken more than 380,000 lives and infected 23.3 million people in the country.
"It's not hard to see that we're in the middle of a once-in-several-generations economic crisis with a once-in-several-generations public health crisis. A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there's no time to waste," Biden said from Delaware in a speech to the country. EFE-EPA