Photo provided by the Lula Institute showing Nobel Peace Prize-winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel during a visit to a protest camp demanding that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva be freed from jail. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula

The imprisonment of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption represents a "global problem," Nobel Peace Prize-winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel said Thursday.

"We want Lula to be freed ... What happened is an injustice. The important thing right now is for people to unite to achieve his freedom," the Argentine artist and activist said, just a few feet from the police lock-up in the southern city of Curitiba, where the former head of state has been jailed since April 7.