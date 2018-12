Nadia Murad from Iraq answers questions during a press conference with the 2018 Nobel Laureates at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE

Dr. Denis Mukwege from Kongo listen to questions during a press conference with the 2018 Nobel Laureates at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 laureate? Nadia Murad (L) and Denis Mukwege (R), during the press conference at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Iraqi activist Nadia Murad, co-recipients of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, gave a press conference on Sunday in which they urged the international community to take specific actions to prevent the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Mukwege and Murad spoke with reporters at the Norwegian Nobel Institute on the eve of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during an official ceremony at the Oslo City Hall scheduled for Monday.