The chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen (L) and the committee secretary Olav Njolstad, during the announcement of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen

The chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen during the announcement of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen

Denis Mukwege from Congo speaks to journalists in a press conference after receiving the Sakharov Prize for Freedom at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 26, 2014. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist from Iraq Nadia Murad reacts after winning the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

Yazidi activist Nadia Murad and Congolese physician Denis Mukwege were awarded the highly prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their influential campaigning and dedicated work against the use of rape and sexual abuse against women in times of war.

Murad, a Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist who was among thousands of women in her community kidnapped and subjected to horrendous sexual abuse at the hands of the Islamic State terror organization, has since become an internationally-recognized campaigner while Mukwege has treated thousands of people affected by war-time sexual violence in his native Democratic Republic of Congo.