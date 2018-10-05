Yazidi activist Nadia Murad and Congolese physician Denis Mukwege were awarded the highly prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their influential campaigning and dedicated work against the use of rape and sexual abuse against women in times of war.
Murad, a Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist who was among thousands of women in her community kidnapped and subjected to horrendous sexual abuse at the hands of the Islamic State terror organization, has since become an internationally-recognized campaigner while Mukwege has treated thousands of people affected by war-time sexual violence in his native Democratic Republic of Congo.