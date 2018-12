Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dr. Denis Mukwege (R) and Nadia Murad (L) watch the torch light parade in their honour from a balcony in in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fredrik Hagen

Iraqi President Barham Salih (C-L) receiving 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad (L) at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HO HANDOUT

The 2018 co-recipient of Nobel Peace Prize was received Wednesday by the Iraqi president to discuss missing Yazidi women who were kidnapped by the Islamic State terror organization.

Nadia Murad, a member of the Yazidi religious minority, urged Iraqi leader Barham Saleh to form a special international team to investigate the whereabouts of the Yazidi women.