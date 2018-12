Chair of the Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen (2-L) congratulates Nobel Peace Prize 2018 laureate Nadia Murad (L) after Murad's speech during the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

Chair of the Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen (L) presents Nobel Peace Prize 2018 to laureates Dr. Dennis Mukwege (R) and Nadia Murad (C) during the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BERIT ROALD

The Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Laureates Dr. Denis Mukwege (R) and Nadia Murad (L) pose with their awards during the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

The Nobel peace prize 2018 laureates on Monday called for an end to impunity for those guilty of sexual violence in war-ridden regions as they accepted the prestigious award at a ceremony in Norway.

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi Iraqi activist, and Denis Mukwege, a Congolese doctor, received the prize in the Norwegian capital for their tireless campaigns and work to decry the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.