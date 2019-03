The Swedish Academy's formal gathering at the Old Stock Exchange building in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Henrik Montgomery SWEDEN OUT

There are going to be two Nobel Prizes winners for literature this year after a sexual misconduct scandal caused the suspension of last year’s award, the Swedish Academy said in a statement Tuesday.

The much-awaited award had to be postponed last year for the first time since 1949 after the academy, which annually chooses on the winner, was overwhelmed by sexual assault accusations made against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson.