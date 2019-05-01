A man feeds his camel in the Rann of Kutch desert, in western India, on the day of general elections in the area, Apr.23, 2019 EFE/Noemí Jabois

Several people line up to vote at a polling station in Dhordo village, in western India on Apr.23, 2019. EFE/Noemí Jabois

On the election day in Dhordo in western India, located in the salty marshes of the Rann of Kutch in Thar desert and the last village before the border with Pakistan, temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius but that didn’t deter nomads from traveling long distances to cast their votes.

In a country of 1.25 billion people and a diverse terrain of forests, plains, deserts and mountains, the election authorities have been striving to reach remote areas - on foot or on elephant backs - to ensure the right to vote of citizens during the elections currently underway from Apr.11 to May 19.