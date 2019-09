Jean Wyllys (R), Brazilian activist, journalist, University teacher and left wing politician, speaks during the conference 'Hate speeches and extreme right wing fake news and their impact on the ways of life of the sexual, etnic and religious minorities - the case of Brazil', at the Economy Faculty of the Coimbra University, in Coimbra, Portugal, 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Chief Raoni Metuktire, leader of the Kayapo people a Brazilian Indigenous group and living symbole of the fight for preservation of the Amazon Rainforest, holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Bidart, France, 26 August 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Protesters gather with portraits of the murdered Brazilian politician Marielle Franco on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Russian opposition candidate Alexei Navalny reacts after voting in the Moscow City Duma elections in Moscow, Russia, 08 September 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, Brazilian defenders of the environment and the rights of indigenous peoples, including the murdered Marielle Franco, and Uyghur human rights defender Ilham Tohti have been nominated for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2019.

Nominated candidates for the Sakharov Prize, which is awarded every year by the European Parliament, were announced on Thursday