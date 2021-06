Giovanna Grandon (R) appears in a costume of the Pokemon character Pikachu in Santiago on 28 May 2021. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Giovanna Grandon (C), puts on the Pokemon character costume that has made her famous as "Aunt Pikachu" in Santiago on 28 May 2021. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Little did daycare worker Giovanna Grandon know in October 2019 when she donned her son's old costume of a Pokemon character to join an anti-government protest in Santiago that it was the start of a journey leading to her election as a delegate to Chile's upcoming constitutional convention.

The 46-year-old known as "Aunt Pikachu" was one of 27 candidates from the People's List to win spots in the 155-seat constituent assembly due to begin work at the end of this month.