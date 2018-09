Climate activists shout slogans during a demonstration outside the United Nations (UN) Centre during the first day of the UN Climate Change Negotiating sessions in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 September 2018. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Several non-profits and experts were looking to the European Union to lead negotiations on climate change at the United Nations faced with what they considered insufficient commitment on the part of countries like Australia and the United States.

ActionAid International activist Harjeet Singh told the press Tuesday they hoped the EU would take the lead on climate change during the Bangkok Climate Change Conference.