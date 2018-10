A Rohingya man stands in a van after disembarking from a boat that crossed Naf river and landed in Teknaf, Bangladesh, Sep. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Nonprofit organization Fortify Rights on Wednesday urged the governments of Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Thailand to protect members of the Muslim minority Rohingya community who have fled violence in Myanmar and fallen prey to human traffickers.

"Rohingya are undertaking risky journeys in search of safety and security after facing persecution in Myanmar, and traffickers are easily preying on their desperation," said Fortify Rights executive director Amy Smith.