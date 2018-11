Romanian-born German novelist and poet Herta Mueller attends of a memorial service for late Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo gather at the Gethsemane Church to honor his life and work in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JENS SCHLUETER

A group of 14 nonprofits, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Chinese Human Rights Defenders, on Monday called for the immediate and unconditional release of a Chinese reporter and activist, whose health has severely deteriorated in detention.

Huang Qi, who worked for human rights organization 64 Tianwang, was detained by the authorities on Nov. 28, 2016.