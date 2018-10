Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, May 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

A group of civil society organizations on Tuesday urged the Myanmar government, led by Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, to strengthen the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission for it to have a decisive impact on the country's development.

The 12 nonprofits also released "Return to Sender," the Myanmar chapter of the 2018 report of the Asian NGO Network on National Human Rights Institutions (ANNI).