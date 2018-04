A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held on under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Jeju April 3rd incident at a memorial park in Jeju city, South Korea, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM MIN-HEE/POOL

A member of a South Korean civic organization throws a balloon containing paint against pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a rally to denounce human rights violations against female soldiers inside the North Korean army at the Cheonggye Square in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

College student activists stage a performance mimicking the imprisonment of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for oppressing the rights of his people in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Forty international nonprofit organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, on Tuesday urged the South Korean president to put human rights on the agenda in the upcoming summit with North Korea.

The NGOs sent a letter to Moon Jae-in welcoming the dialogue between the two countries and said the summit, to be held on Apr. 27, should lead to an improvement in the human rights situation in the North.