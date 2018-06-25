Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

In a letter made public on Monday, four major environmental nonprofits asked the UNESCO to urgently investigate the Australian government over its failure to conserve the Great Barrier Reef, the biggest coral reef system in the world situated in the northeast of the country, against deforestation.

The Wilderness Society, the World Wildlife Fund-Australia, the Australian Conservation Foundation and the Australian Marine Conservation Society had raised their concerns in the letter that was sent on Sunday to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's annual meeting in Bahrain.