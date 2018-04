South Korean artists leave Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, 04 April 2018, as they return home after two concerts in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, the first such event since 2005. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, 01 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR / POOL

North and South Korea on Thursday began a working meeting on the border, to establish protocols and security measures for the forthcoming summit between the two country's leaders on April 27.

The summit will be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.