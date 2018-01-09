Visitors takes pictures of the North Korean side of the border from Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in Paju, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (C), chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and other delegates cross the Military Demarcation Line to attend inter-Korean high-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon talks with South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (not pictured) during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

The Sun appears over a barbed wire fence in the Tongil bridge near the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of high level Inter-Korean talks near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Gyeonggi province, South Korea, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The two Koreas on Tuesday began their first meeting in more than two years with a focus on facilitating the North Korean participation in the Winter Olympic Games, but also aimed at defusing the regional tension, the Ministry of Unification of South Korea told EFE.

Held in the truce village of Panmunjom, located on the militarized inter-Korean border, the high-level meeting is the first of its kind since December 2015 between the two countries that have technically been at war for more than 65 years and do not officially have diplomatic relations.