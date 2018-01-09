The two Koreas on Tuesday began their first meeting in more than two years with a focus on facilitating the North Korean participation in the Winter Olympic Games, but also aimed at defusing the regional tension, the Ministry of Unification of South Korea told EFE.
Held in the truce village of Panmunjom, located on the militarized inter-Korean border, the high-level meeting is the first of its kind since December 2015 between the two countries that have technically been at war for more than 65 years and do not officially have diplomatic relations.