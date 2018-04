(L) South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. (R) A file picture dated May. 6, 2016, and made available by the Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during the 7th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, the first such congress held in 36 years since 1980, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT, EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

Representatives of North and South Korea on Wednesday held a preparatory meeting on protocols and security at their shared border ahead of the historic summit between its leaders next week.

The meeting took place in the "truce village" of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone where South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet for the first time on Apr. 27.