Members of conservative groups burn an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a rally against North Korea's participation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in front of Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A protester burns a North Korean national flag as a conservative group holds a rally in front of Seoul Station to voice objection to the North's participation in next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song-wol (C), who leads a seven-member North Korean advance team to South Korea, visits the National Theater in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Hee-beom (R), president of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee, and Song Seung-whan (L), executive director for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremony, attend a press conference for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic's Opening and Closing Ceremony media briefing in PyeongChang, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea Tuesday strongly criticized the burning of its national flag and photos of its leader Kim Jong-un during a protest rally against its planned participation in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang in South Korea.

In an article published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang accused South Korean conservatives of unscrupulously "letting out reckless remarks chilling the hardly-won atmosphere of improved inter-Korean relations."