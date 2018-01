A South Korean soldier looks at a North Korean soldier standing guard in the middle of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas in the truce village of Panmunjom, 19 July 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows a South Korean government official communicating with a North Korean officer on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/UNIFICATION MINISTRY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on 04 January 2018, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in having a telephone conversation with US President Donald J. Trump in Seoul, South Korea. The leaders agreed to delay bilateral military drills during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be held here from 09-25 February. EPA-EFE/Cheong Wa Dae HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of the Unification Ministry, holds a press conference at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2018. During the press conference Baik announced that North Korea has accepted South Korea's latest offer to hold high-level talks on 09 January, to discuss Pyongyang's potential participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean soldier takes a photo of a South Korean soldier on guard just behind the military demarcation line that traverses the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, 02 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea agreed Friday to meet with South Korean officials on Jan. 9 to discuss the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

A spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE that North Korea on Friday sent a letter by fax to the South's liaison office in the truce Panmunjom Village explaining that they accept the offer to meet on Jan. 9.