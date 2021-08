A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 June 2021 (issued 19 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea appears to have restarted its nuclear reactor and fuel reprocessing facilities, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which described the activities as "deeply troubling."

According to the document released Monday, since the beginning of July "there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor" at the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center, about 100 kilometers north of Pyongyang.