North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM/THE STRAITS TIMES/SINGAPORE OUT

North Korea is at the cusp of a historical turning point, the country's official mouthpiece said on Monday in a seeming reference to the upcoming summit between its leader and the president of the United States.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in an editorial stressed on making efforts for a greater economic development and highlighted the recent advances made on a small island called Edo off the country's western coast in the fishing and shipbuilding sectors, which it said should serve as an example for the rest of the nation.