A file photo dated Dec. 12, 2012 showing footage from the North Korean official Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station of the launch of the communist country's long-range Unha-3 rocket, which successfully put a satellite into orbit, from the Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A satellite image dated Jul. 22, 2016, provided by Airbus Defense and Space and 38 North on Jul. 23, 2018, purportedly shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/AIRBUS / 38 NORTH /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea has begun to dismantle its Sohae Satellite Launch Station, which played a key role in its missile program, according to satellite photos published by specialized website 38North on Tuesday.

The images, taken between Jul. 20 - 22 and published by the North Korea-focused website, show that work could have been going on for the last two weeks to dismantle key structures at the Sohae base, located in the north Pyongan province, near the country's northwestern border with China.