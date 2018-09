North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claps as he attends a performance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 19, 2018 (issued Sep 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

North Korea's state media on Wednesday demanded that Japan pay compensation for its colonization of Korea between 1910 and 1945, Yonhap news agency reported.

Japan would not be able to live confidently in the international community without repenting, apologizing and paying compensation for its wrongdoing, said the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which is run by the Worker's Party.