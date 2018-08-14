North Korean media on Tuesday called for the signing of a peace treaty to put an end to the Korean War (1950-53), which ended with only an armistice, arguing that mutual trust is necessary to advance with the denuclearization process.
The North Korean weekly Tongil Sinbo, one of the media used by the Pyongyang regime as a mouthpiece, said in its last edition, cited Tuesday by South Korean news agency Yonhap, that one cannot expect further progress in denuclearization if the United States does not take simultaneous measures, such as declaring the end of the war.