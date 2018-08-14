US President Donald J. Trump displays a document he just signed during a document signing ceremony attended by North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES /

A photo provided by the Joint Press Corps shows South Korea's chief delegate Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun (L) shaking hands with North Korean counterpart Lt. Gen. An Ik-san, after concluding their talks at the Peace House on the southern side of the border truce village Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 31 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOINT PRESS CORPS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) meet at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. The summit marks the first meeting between an incumbent US President and a North Korean leader. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES

North Korean media on Tuesday called for the signing of a peace treaty to put an end to the Korean War (1950-53), which ended with only an armistice, arguing that mutual trust is necessary to advance with the denuclearization process.

The North Korean weekly Tongil Sinbo, one of the media used by the Pyongyang regime as a mouthpiece, said in its last edition, cited Tuesday by South Korean news agency Yonhap, that one cannot expect further progress in denuclearization if the United States does not take simultaneous measures, such as declaring the end of the war.