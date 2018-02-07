US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands during a press conference held to broadcast their joint announcement after their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a courtesy dinner with Vice President of US Mike Pence (not pictured) at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

The vice-president of the United States said Wednesday that the US will not allow North Korea to hide its human rights abuses and war propaganda by putting up a peaceful facade at the Winter Olympics that are set to begin in PyeongChang in South Korea.

Mike Pence is on an official visit to Japan before heading to South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, where athletes from North and South Korea will march together under a common flag, and which will also be attended by a high-ranking delegation of the Kim Jong-un regime.