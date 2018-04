A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, show service personnel of the Army, Navy, Air and Anti-Air Force, Strategic Force and Special Operation Force of the Korean People's Army holding a ceremony to pay high tribute to Generalissimos Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il and vow to remain loyal to the respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong-Un on the occasion of the Day of the Sun at the plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korea on Sunday commemorated the 106th anniversary of the birth of its founder, in a celebration notable for the absence of Pyongyang's displays of its military might.

Considered the most important holiday in North Korea, this years's edition of the "Day of the Sun" saw the usual offerings of flowers and artistic and sporting events, but there was no military parade or references to the country's weapons development program.