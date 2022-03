A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-launch of a new type of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces that was conducted on 24 March 2022 (issued 25 March 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, Jang Chang-ha (L rear), Chief of the North's Academy of National Defense, and Kim Jong-sik (R), the Deputy Director of the Munitions Industry Department, react during the test-launch of a new type of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces that was conducted on 24 March 2022 (issued 25 March 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea confirmed Friday that it launched its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as South Korea’s incoming leader sent a stern warning to Pyongyang.

The new type of missile, "launched at the Pyongyang International Airport, flew 1,090 kilometers in 4,052 seconds, while going up to the highest altitude 6,248.5 kilometers before correctly hitting the target in the set waters over the East Sea (Sea of Japan)," reported KCNA.