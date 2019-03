US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media about the International Criminal Court, as well as North Korea, in the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 15 March 2019. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

North Korea, through its vice foreign minister, said it was considering suspending denuclearization talks with the United States, blaming it for the failure of a recent summit at Hanoi, and saying it could suspend the moratorium on weapons testing that it has adhered to for the last 15 months.

The summit on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Hanoi, held around the end of February ended abruptly without any agreement.