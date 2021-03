Royal Malaysian Police officers are seen outside North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to US

Pyongyang announced Friday that it is severing diplomatic ties with Malaysia after a court there authorized the extradition of a North Korean citizen to the United States to face money laundering charges.

The North Korean announcement comes after Mun Chol-myong lost his appeal against extradition in Malaysia's top court in early March. EFE-EPA