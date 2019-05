An undated handout photo made available by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) showing the North Korean ship 'M/V Wise Honest' which the DOJ announced had been seized by the US Government for violations of US law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, At Sea, issued May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea on Tuesday called the seizure of its cargo ship by the United States "an act of robbery" and demanded immediate release of the vessel impounded last week for evading international sanctions.

In a statement by the state-run KCNA, a spokesperson for North Korean ministry of foreign affairs, condemned the seizure of Wise Honest ship and said it was in violation of the spirit of last year's Singapore agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.